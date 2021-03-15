If there was an invisible monster destroying people’s lives that only you could see, wouldn’t it be incumbent on you to point it out every time you saw it? Wouldn’t you tell people where it was and where it was heading? Wouldn’t you warn them?

One of the biggest problems our civilization faces is that many no longer recognize evil as evil. They no longer see it. It’s just one choice among many to be respected.

So if you see it and recognize it for what it is, isn’t it your responsibility to point it out? To warn people?